‘Pet Sematary’ trailer: Stephen King adaptation looks fur-raising

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of Pet Sematary, the latest film adaptation of a Stephen King novel, was released on Wednesday.

Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the new movie focuses on a doctor (Jason Clarke) and his family as they move from Boston to Maine and discover a mysterious burial ground.

The doctor turns to his neighbour Judd Crandall (John Lithgow) after a sudden tragedy.

“It may be just some crazy folk tale, but there is something in those woods, something that brings things back,” Lithgow’s character says in the trailer.

He continues: “Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it.”

“Sometimes dead is better.”

He hints at untold secrets and masked children appear, marching to the place where they put their pets to rest.

Many excited King fans took to Twitter to discuss the trailer.

Check out the beautiful first trailer to PET SEMATARY, from my Snowfort/Dark Sky brothers-in-arms, Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer. pic.twitter.com/cgLDqk7z7u — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) October 10, 2018

Love this shot of Church from the new Pet Sematary. What a good boy pic.twitter.com/8cQHCiz8xf — Lucy O'Fryin Up Your Liver with Some Fava B (@Luceobrien) October 7, 2018

So excited for this!https://t.co/JhGoPq5jFj — Jason Boorhees 🎃 (@CinematicVenom) October 10, 2018

I'm more excited about Pet Sematary's reboot than IT Chapter 1 & 2… @ me. — Connor Sojourner-Henson (@ConnorMADW) October 10, 2018

The first Pet Sematary remake trailer just dropped and I’m excited but also disappointed John Lithgow has no Maine accent. — £rica (@ExorcisingErica) October 10, 2018

So excited for the new Pet Sematary movie. Just wish it was coming out during Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/Fk5JSsVMhG — SirDanger (@realSirDanger) October 10, 2018

Huge chance for the new Pet Sematary not being great, but man I dug the trailer and am excited. — Nick Meunier (@burnmasterarson) October 10, 2018

So excited for pet sematary 🧟‍♀️ — mulholland drive (@paranoiaballoon) October 10, 2018

King’s novel was published in 1983 and the first film adaptation was released in 1988.

Pet Sematary hits theatres on April 5.

Watch the trailer in the video above.