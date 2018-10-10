‘Pet Sematary’ trailer: Stephen King adaptation looks fur-raising

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of Pet Sematary, the latest film adaptation of a Stephen King novel, was released on Wednesday.
Directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, the new movie focuses on a doctor (Jason Clarke) and his family as they move from Boston to Maine and discover a mysterious burial ground.
The doctor turns to his neighbour Judd Crandall (John Lithgow) after a sudden tragedy.
“It may be just some crazy folk tale, but there is something in those woods, something that brings things back,” Lithgow’s character says in the trailer.
He continues: “Kids used to dare each other to go into the woods at night. They knew the power of that place. They feared it.”
“Sometimes dead is better.”
He hints at untold secrets and masked children appear, marching to the place where they put their pets to rest.
Many excited King fans took to Twitter to discuss the trailer.
King’s novel was published in 1983 and the first film adaptation was released in 1988.
Pet Sematary hits theatres on April 5.
