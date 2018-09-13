Stephen King spotted in Port Hope during filming of sequel to ‘It’

American author Stephen King is the talk of the town in Port Hope where filming for of Largo is underway. It is the sequel to the movie It, parts of which were shot in Port Hope in 2016.

Derek Geldart was a scene being shot from across the street on Tuesday and thinks he caught King making a cameo appearance in the movie.

“I think this is his cameo because he took the bike out of the window, I don’t want to give any – I just gave a spoiler away — ha ha,” Geldart said.

King posted a tweet on Tuesday saying he was “up in Canada for a few days.”

Up in Canada for a few days. Not many guns, but the health care is amazing. They take care of what’s wrong with you right away. And it’s really cheap. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 11, 2018

According to a Facebook post on the page of local business Joie De Vivre, King was “hiding” in their store Tuesday morning as filming was taking place at the site.

“I think it’s a great thing for Port Hope and the people here, and they’re excited that it’s happening,” said Barry Walker.

Numerous storefronts in Port Hope have been changed to fit the scenes in the previous movie, which is based on King’s best-selling novel.

Other sightings include a massive statue of the mythical lumberjack, Paul Bunyon, at town hall as well Bill Skarsgard, who plays the evil clown, Pennywise and other cast members.

“James Mcavoy, he was here, he’s playing the older Bill. We saw the young Mike, I believe his name is Chosen Jacobs and he’s also in Castle Rock too, which is another Stephen King movie,” said Geldart.