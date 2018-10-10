Advance polls open in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge

Advanced polls open Wednesday in the city of Kitchener ahead of the Oct. 22 municipal election.

The polls will remain open at five locations throughout the city until Saturday.

Voters can cast a ballot at Kitchener City Hall, Country Hills Community Centre, Forest Heights Community Centre, Sportsworld Arena and Stanley Park Community Centre from Wednesday through Friday between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In Waterloo, advanced polls will be open at several locations throughout the city on different days.

On Wednesday, Waterloo City Centre (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Rim Park (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) will both have advanced polls while voters can also head to WMRC on Thursday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and to Waterloo Public Library John Harper Branch on Saturday (12 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

In Cambridge, online voting opened on Tuesday and will run through the election.

In addition, advanced polls will be open at city hall on Wednesday (4 p.m.-8 p.m.) and Saturday (9 a.m-5 p.m.) Hespeler Arena and Preston Auditorium will also host advance polling stations between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

In Wilmot, voters can cast a ballot at the Township Of Wilmot Administrative Complex Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Voters in North Dumfries, Woolwich and Wellesley will only be able to cast a ballot online or by telephone. Both options opened up for citizens of those communities on Tuesday.