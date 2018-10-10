Peterborough man accused of threatening people with hatchet
A Peterborough man is accused of wielding a hatchet while threatening people on Tuesday night.
Police received a call around 7:20 p.m. about a man allegedly swinging a hatchet and shouting at passersby outside a Brock Street community centre.
“Officers attended and located the male who provided police with a false identity,” police said.
Police say he was arrested and a hatchet was seized.
Police say they learned that earlier the same night, the man allegedly brandished the hatchet and chased a woman he knew.
Alexander Dykes, 54, of no fixed address, Peterborough, is charged with the following:
- Assault with a weapon
- Obstruct peace officer
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Fail to comply with a probation order
- Fail to comply with a recognizance
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
