Crime
October 10, 2018 9:51 am

Peterborough man accused of threatening people with hatchet

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a hatchet while threatening people on Tuesday night.

A Peterborough man is accused of brandishing a hatchet while threatening people on Tuesday night.

Peterborough Police Service
A A

A Peterborough man is accused of wielding a hatchet while threatening people on Tuesday night.

Police received a call around 7:20 p.m. about a man allegedly swinging a hatchet and shouting at passersby outside a Brock Street community centre.

“Officers attended and located the male who provided police with a false identity,” police said.

READ MORE: Peterborough woman charged with fleeing downtown collision

Police say he was arrested and a hatchet was seized.

Police say they learned that earlier the same night, the man allegedly brandished the hatchet and chased a woman he knew.

Alexander Dykes, 54, of no fixed address, Peterborough, is charged with the following:

  • Assault with a weapon
  • Obstruct peace officer
  • Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • Fail to comply with a probation order
  • Fail to comply with a recognizance

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brock Street
Hatchet
Peterborough
Peterborough Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News