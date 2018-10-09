Peterborough woman charged with fleeing downtown collision

A Peterborough woman faces multiple charges following a downtown collision on Friday while another woman is accused of misleading police.

Police say around 9:45 a.m. a vehicle struck another in the area of Water and Brock streets. Police say the driver fled the scene.

The investigation led to the identity of a suspect and a warrant was issued for the woman’s arrest.

On Sunday, police located the suspect in the area of George Street North.

Alice Marie Bergeron, 20, of Brock Street, is charged with the following:

Fail to stop at the scene of an accident

Fail to comply with a recognizance

Fail to comply with a probation order

Drive motor vehicle no licence

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.

Police say their investigation revealed that other parties in the vehicle at the time of the collision misled police and allegedly provided false information during the investigation.

Lindsay Joy Pilch, 20, of Beehive Drive, Cameron, Ont., was also located at a George Street North address on Sunday where she was arrested and charged with public mischief.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25.