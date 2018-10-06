3 dead, 2 seriously injured in head-on collision near Port Perry: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash near Port Perry early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 7/12 at 4th Line in Scugog, Ont., Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

OPP tweets suggest the collision happened after 1 a.m. Saturday.

It is believed that an SUV was travelling northbound when it crossed into southbound lanes and collided with a car heading in the other direction, Schmidt said.

A male driver and two female passengers in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. Another female passenger in the car was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

The male driver of the SUV was transported to hospital in serious condition.

