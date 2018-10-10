Update on ‘fraud’ in civic election campaign coming soon: Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say the investigation into alleged voter fraud in the city is “ongoing” and they hope to have an “update” in coming days.

But, in an email to Global News, the RCMP say they won’t be issuing a “physical report.”

On Tuesday, Surrey First mayoral candidate Tom Gill said the RCMP are working “aggressively” to issue a report this week on their investigation.

Almost two weeks ago the community-based, anti-crime group Wake Up Surrey went to the RCMP with allegations of vote buying and fraudulent use of absentee ballots.

Spokesperson Sukhi Sandhu says they just want a clean campaign.

“We’re not endorsing any campaign or candidate. All we want is our community not to be tarnished,” Sandhu said.

“At the same time, we want a fair and free election. We don’t want this intimidation. We don’t want this unethical behaviour. The public needs to know the truth, details have to come up we also understand there is a cone of silence in our south Asian community it’s because a large per cent of our community comes from Punjab back home where there’s great mistrust of the police and there’s intimidation from speaking out.”

Surrey’s chief elections officer also called in the RCMP, after suspecting unlawful activity with some of the online applications for mail-in voter packages.