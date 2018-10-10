Crime
October 10, 2018 6:18 am
Updated: October 10, 2018 6:19 am

Man seriously injured after being struck by streetcar in Roncesvalles

A male pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a streetcar in Roncesvalles on Oct. 10, 2018.

Peter Mills
A man in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a streetcar in Roncesvalles overnight.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Roncesvalles Avenue and Galley Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to hospital with a serious head injury.

The incident is the second collision in as many days involving a streetcar.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck and killed by streetcar in Toronto’s east end

A 61-year-old male cyclist was fatally struck by a streetcar in east-end Toronto on Monday night.

Toronto police originally reported that a cyclist was struck and later said it was a pedestrian instead.

But in an update released Tuesday evening, police said the victim was riding a bicycle when he fell to the ground and was hit by the streetcar.

Global News