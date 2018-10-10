Man seriously injured after being struck by streetcar in Roncesvalles
A man in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a streetcar in Roncesvalles overnight.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Roncesvalles Avenue and Galley Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said the man was transported to hospital with a serious head injury.
The incident is the second collision in as many days involving a streetcar.
A 61-year-old male cyclist was fatally struck by a streetcar in east-end Toronto on Monday night.
Toronto police originally reported that a cyclist was struck and later said it was a pedestrian instead.
But in an update released Tuesday evening, police said the victim was riding a bicycle when he fell to the ground and was hit by the streetcar.
