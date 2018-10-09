Crime
Pedestrian struck and killed by streetcar in Toronto’s east end

A male pedestrian is died after being pinned underneath a streetcar in Toronto’s east end Monday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police originally reported that a cyclist had been struck but later confirmed it was a pedestrian instead.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

 

