Pedestrian struck and killed by streetcar in Toronto’s east end

A male pedestrian is died after being pinned underneath a streetcar in Toronto’s east end Monday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police originally reported that a cyclist had been struck but later confirmed it was a pedestrian instead.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

UPDATE: This is a pedestrian struck investigation revealed NOT a cyclist. ^gl — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 9, 2018