Pedestrian struck and killed by streetcar in Toronto’s east end
A male pedestrian is died after being pinned underneath a streetcar in Toronto’s east end Monday evening.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of Broadview Avenue and Queen Street East.
Toronto paramedics said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Toronto police originally reported that a cyclist had been struck but later confirmed it was a pedestrian instead.
The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
