surrey missing person
October 10, 2018 5:24 am

Surrey RCMP looking for missing male

By Reporter  CKNW
Darshan Singh PADAM is described as a 58 years old East Indian Male, 5’9” tall, and 230 pounds

Darshan Singh PADAM is described as a 58 years old East Indian Male, 5’9” tall, and 230 pounds

Surrey RCMP
A A

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Darshan Singh Padam was last seen at 6 p.m. on October 8, in the 8500 block of 128th Street in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Padam is described as 58 years old, East Indian, 5’9, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt and a black zip up vest.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2018-151145.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing
missing east indian
Missing Man
missing surrey man
padam
surrey missing person

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News