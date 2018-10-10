Surrey RCMP looking for missing male

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Darshan Singh Padam was last seen at 6 p.m. on October 8, in the 8500 block of 128th Street in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Padam is described as 58 years old, East Indian, 5’9, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a grey shirt and a black zip up vest.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca , quoting file number 2018-151145.