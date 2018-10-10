Driver faces charges after striking two pedestrians at Kelowna intersection

Kelowna RCMP said two adults were taken to hospital after being struck in a marked crosswalk on Tuesday night.
The accident happened on the west side of the intersection at Summit Drive and Dilworth Drive just before 7 p.m.
READ MORE: 200-plus firefighters gather in West Kelowna for colleague’s funeral
Police said the pedestrians were walking northbound when a northbound sedan made a left hand turn and struck them down.
The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to Const. Lise Marion.
The driver faces charges for failing to yield to the pedestrians, she said.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.