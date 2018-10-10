Traffic
Driver faces charges after striking two pedestrians at Kelowna intersection

Kelowna RCMP said two adults were taken to hospital after being struck in a marked crosswalk on Tuesday night.

The accident happened on the west side of the intersection at Summit Drive and Dilworth Drive just before 7 p.m.

Police said the pedestrians were walking northbound when a northbound sedan made a left hand turn and struck them down.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injures, according to Const. Lise Marion.

The driver faces charges for failing to yield to the pedestrians, she said.

