25 people become Canadian citizens at Saskatchewan Aviation Museum

Against a backdrop of airplanes, 25 people from nine countries became Canadian citizens at a ceremony held Tuesday at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum.

This is the first time a citizenship ceremony has been held at the museum, which opened its doors this spring and is almost entirely volunteer-run.

The ceremony in Saskatoon coincided with Citizenship Week, which takes place from Oct. 8 to 14.

“Citizenship ceremonies like the one at the Saskatchewan Aviation Museum are moving events, and I know the community sharing in this ceremony is highly appreciated by Canada’s new citizens,” Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, said in a press release.

“During Citizenship Week, I encourage everyone to celebrate their citizenship and to reflect on what being Canadian means to you.”

As Citizenship Week falls during Women’s History Month, citizenship ceremonies across Canada are also celebrating the outstanding achievements of women who have shaped the country.

Gerlinde Sarkar, past president of the Canadian Federation of University Women and an immigrant herself, was the guest speaker to congratulate the new citizens in Saskatoon.

