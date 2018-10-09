West wall of Port Hope Harbour collapses

At 8:15 Tuesday Evening, the town of Port Hope sent out the following press release

The Municipality of Port Hope is advising residents that the west portion of the Port Hope Harbour wall has collapsed due to a structural failure. Residents are assured that this incident does not pose a health or safety concern and that Municipal staff are closely monitoring both the water quality and sanitary main pipe, while investigations continue.

The incident has been reported to the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

The deterioration of the west harbour wall has been known to the Municipality and, as such, in 2017, a silt curtain was installed along the length of the wall as a precautionary measure, designed to prevent any suspended materials in the water from migrating into the rest of the harbour, should that area of the wall fail. The silt barrier was fitted as a temporary measure, until full remediation of the harbour was scheduled to take place.

The Municipality of Port Hope is working closely with its stakeholders to remedy the incident and will continue to keep residents apprised of the progress.

Inquiries may be directed to Jim McCormack, Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture at 905-885-8760 or jmccormack@porthope.ca.

