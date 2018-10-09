Bonivital’s shallow pool temporarily closed due to fouling

A part of Bonivital Pool is temporarily closed for water testing after a fouling incident.

The shallow pool is closed until further notice in accordance with Manitoba Health regulations.

READ MORE: Winnipeg public pool temporarily closed after fouling incident

The city says the pool, at 1215 Archibald St., is expected to reopen by the end of this week, pending confirmation of a lab test.

Bonivital’s larger lap pool and hot tub remain open to the public, and rental groups impacted by the temporary closure will be accommodated in the larger lap pool.

WATCH: Accessible playground one of many new features going up around Pan Am pool