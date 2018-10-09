Federal inmate arrested after being at large for over 2 months
A federal inmate who left a Saint John halfway house in late July has finally been rearrested.
The Saint John Police Force says 27-year-old James Halleran left the Partown facility on July 31 and was unlawfully at large.
Halleran is serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, assault and two counts of use of force.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police say Halleran was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the area of MacLaren Boulevard. He had a quantity of drugs on him at the time, according to police, and is scheduled to appear in court to face additional charges at a later date.
