Federal inmate arrested after being at large for over 2 months

A federal inmate who left a Saint John halfway house in late July has finally been rearrested.

The Saint John Police Force says 27-year-old James Halleran left the Partown facility on July 31 and was unlawfully at large.

READ MORE: Federal inmate at large after leaving Saint John halfway house

Halleran is serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm with intent, assault and two counts of use of force.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

READ MORE: Burger King bandit’s flashy underwear helps Saint John police make arrest

Police say Halleran was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the area of MacLaren Boulevard. He had a quantity of drugs on him at the time, according to police, and is scheduled to appear in court to face additional charges at a later date.