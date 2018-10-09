Blogs
Rick Zamperin: Drew will Brees past Anthony Calvillo’s passing record

Rick Zamprin

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) responds to the crowd after breaking the NFL all-time passing yards record in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.

Being a sports aficionado, it should come as no surprise that I love stats.

You name the sport and I’ll dive into the abyss of statistics that it provides and I’m like a kid in a candy store.

Which brings me to a tweet from an account called @HistoryNevada, described as an “ongoing history project for the Silver State.”

The tweet said Drew Brees only needs about 7,900 more passing yards to catch the all-time pro football leader in passing yards, former quarterback for the Las Vegas Posse (CFL), Anthony Calvillo at 79,816 yards.

Brees, the future Hall of Fame quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, passed the legendary Peyton Manning for first place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list on Monday night.

The 39-year-old Brees is actually 7,713 yards behind Calvillo’s pro football record, and entering Week 6 of the NFL season he is 4,685 yards ahead of the next highest active QB in the NFL, 41-year-old New England Patriots star QB Tom Brady.

Brees’ contract with the Saints runs through the 2019 season and barring injury he will beat Calvillo’s pro football record and will most likely be the first man in the 80K club.

It’s extraordinary to think that when the great Dan Marino retired in 1999 as the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader with 61,361, his record would not only be surpassed by four other players (Brees, Manning, Brett Favre, Brady) but that it would be about 20,000 behind the record.

It just goes to show you how much the game of football, especially in the NFL, has changed and it’s a testament to how influential the CFL game has been on our friends to the south.

