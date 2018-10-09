Gananoque man charged with impaired driving after collision injures 2 people

A Gananoque man was charged with impaired driving after his vehicle collided with another vehicle over the weekend, according to Gananoque police.

On Saturday just before 4 p.m., Gananoque police and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision at the James and North streets intersection.

Police say one of the drivers treated for minor injuries and released from hospital, while the other received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and remains in hospital.

Gananoque police have charged a 20-year-old man with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, exceeding 80 milligrams of blood alcohol while operating a motor vehicle and causing bodily harm and impaired driving.

Gananoque police are asking any witnesses present at the time of the collision to contact them at 613-382-4422.