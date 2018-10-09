Washington Post publishes what it calls last surveillance photo of missing Saudi journalist

The Washington Post has published an image it described as the last surveillance photograph of its missing Saudi contributor.

The Post’s image showed Jamal Khashoggi walking into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul a week ago. Khashoggi disappeared immediately afterward.

WATCH: Accusations and denials made in search for missing Saudi journalist feared dead

The image released on Tuesday bore a date and date stamp. The Post said “a person close to the investigation” shared the image with them.

The 59-year-old Khashoggi went missing while on a visit to the consulate in Istanbul for paperwork to marry his Turkish fiancee.

READ MORE: Missing Saudi journalist was killed inside Turkey consulate — sources

Turkish officials and Khashoggi’s friends have told The Associated Press they fear the writer was killed at the consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations as “baseless,” but offered no evidence to show he ever left the building.