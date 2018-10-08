Tires slashed on dozens of vehicles in Burnaby neighbourhood

Dozens of residents of Burnaby and New Westminster woke up on Thanksgiving morning to discover that their tires had been slashed.

Vandals went on a rampage overnight near the area of 10th Ave. and Canada Way. Residents found one or more of their tires slashed and an RCMP business card on their windshield.

At least 40 cars were damaged in Burnaby and another four in New Westminster. Those numbers could go up as more people discover damage to their vehicles.

Police are investigating, looking for any clues and surveillance video that could lead them to the culprits.

One victim didn’t feel anger, saying instead that he only had forgiveness for the perpetrators.

“We have to pray for these people because they have so much anger,” he said. “I don’t know why.”