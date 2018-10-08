Single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway sends one to hospital

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Highway 105 near Exit 9 in Baddeck, N.S., on Sunday.

Police say that, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a motorist called 911 to report a tractor-trailer operating outside its lane and driving erratically.

When officers responded, they located the tractor-trailer overturned in a ditch.

Police say there were able to determine that the vehicle had been travelling east in the westbound lane before leaving the highway and rolling into the ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.