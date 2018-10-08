Single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway sends one to hospital
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle tractor-trailer crash on Highway 105 near Exit 9 in Baddeck, N.S., on Sunday.
Police say that, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a motorist called 911 to report a tractor-trailer operating outside its lane and driving erratically.
READ MORE: Man stabbed in Point Pleasant Park now facing assault, theft and confinement charges
Police say there were able to determine that the vehicle had been travelling east in the westbound lane before leaving the highway and rolling into the ditch.
The driver and lone occupant of the tractor-trailer, a 41-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
WATCH: Flames consume home under construction in Halifax
The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.