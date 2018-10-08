14-year-old girl stabbed at McDonald’s in Anjou

Montreal police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed by another girl at a McDonald’s restaurant in Anjou.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Galéries d’Anjou Boulevard and Saint-Zotique Street.

Police say the two teenagers were inside the restaurant when a fight started between them.

The suspect then stabbed the victim with a knife before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim’s leg was injured, but police say they do not fear for her life.

Police are not able to say if the two girls knew one another.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.