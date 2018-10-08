Man stabbed in Hess Village brawl

An early morning brawl at Hess Village has sent one man to hospital with stab wounds.

Hamilton police say they received calls at 3:30 a.m. Monday about a fight involving as many as 10 people between Hess Street South and George Street.

The man who was stabbed is said to be in stable condition.

The area near King Street West and Caroline Street was closed for several hours while police investigated. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.