Crime
October 8, 2018 8:38 am

Man stabbed in Hess Village brawl

By and 900 CHML

An early morning fight at Hess Village sent one man to hospital with stab wounds.

Google Street View
A A

An early morning brawl at Hess Village has sent one man to hospital with stab wounds.

Hamilton police say they received calls at 3:30 a.m. Monday about a fight involving as many as 10 people between Hess Street South and George Street.

The man who was stabbed is said to be in stable condition.

READ MORE: Hess Village merchants may be off hook for extra policing costs

The area near King Street West and Caroline Street was closed for several hours while police investigated. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
hess village
Hess Village fight
Hess Village stabbing
man stabbed in Hess Village

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News