Hess Village fight leaves man with serious brain injury: police

A young man is in serious condition with a brain injury after an altercation in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest 1 suspect, look for 2 more, in assault investigation

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Hess and King streets, about an unconscious man who was reportedly being carried by two others.

Police determined that two of the men initially engaged in a consensual fight after an evening at Hess Village, where a 23-year-old man was knocked unconscious after being struck with a closed fist.

The victim was taken to hospital with a serious brain injury and remains in critical condition.

READ MORE: Police search for suspects in shooting incident on west Hamilton mountain

Police identified the other man involved and a 28-year-old man is now charged with aggravated assault.

Hamilton Police investigate a fight after an evening at Hess Village, leaving a young man in critical condition. #HamOnt https://t.co/zpzL7pDoEM pic.twitter.com/uIEoUvpWE0 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 10, 2018