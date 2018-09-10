Hess Village fight leaves man with serious brain injury: police
A young man is in serious condition with a brain injury after an altercation in Hamilton.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Hess and King streets, about an unconscious man who was reportedly being carried by two others.
Police determined that two of the men initially engaged in a consensual fight after an evening at Hess Village, where a 23-year-old man was knocked unconscious after being struck with a closed fist.
The victim was taken to hospital with a serious brain injury and remains in critical condition.
Police identified the other man involved and a 28-year-old man is now charged with aggravated assault.
