Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Hess Village
Hamilton police are investigating a weekend stabbing in Hess Village.
Staff Sgt. Oliver Mann said an altercation between two groups of men took place near the Lazy Flamingo on Hess Street South at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
During the fight, Mann said an 18-year-old Hamilton man was stabbed in the temple with an unknown edged weapon.
The man walked to a nearby Tim Hortons on King Street West, where police were called to the scene.
He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
So far, police have not released any information about suspects but are asking any witnesses to contact them at 905-546-4725 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
