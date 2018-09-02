Crime
September 2, 2018 8:43 am

Man hospitalized with serious injuries after stabbing in Hess Village

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning in Hess Village.

Files / Global News
A A

Hamilton police are investigating a weekend stabbing in Hess Village.

Staff Sgt. Oliver Mann said an altercation between two groups of men took place near the Lazy Flamingo on Hess Street South at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

During the fight, Mann said an 18-year-old Hamilton man was stabbed in the temple with an unknown edged weapon.

The man walked to a nearby Tim Hortons on King Street West, where police were called to the scene.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, police have not released any information about suspects but are asking any witnesses to contact them at 905-546-4725 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
hess street south
hess village
Hess Village stabbing
King Street West
Police
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News