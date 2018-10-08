Western Division rivals clash on Thanksgiving Day as pressure mounts for Edmonton Eskimos

Five games ago the Edmonton Eskimos hit the halfway mark of the 2018 CFL season with a 6-3 record, which was good for second place in the Western Division.

Since that time, the Eskimos have lost four of their five games and the team is now clinging to the last playoff spot in the league. The Eskimos will look to improve their playoff chances on Thanksgiving Day when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

With the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the B.C. Lions winning their respective games this weekend, the Eskimos are tied with the Lions for the crossover playoff spot in the Eastern Division. The Eskimos technically hold the final playoff because tie-breaker scenarios are in their favour at the moment.

Listen below: Head coach Jason Maas says the team got themselves into the predicament they are currently in and they have to found a way out

View link »

Last week, the Eskimos were shocked by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, losing 30-3.

Quarterback Mike Reilly saw his 42 consecutive game streak of recording at least a passing or rushing touchdown end. He was held to 164 yards passing and has average 220 yards passing over the last two games. The Eskimos have turned the ball over 12 times in their last two games and have only scored 18 points.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos offence looking for answers

After leaving last week’s game against the Bombers in the second half with a suspected shoulder injury, receiver Duke Williams will play on Monday. He missed the first two days of practice this week but says he’s good to go.

“I’m just taking it one day at a time but I feel good,” Williams said.

“It’s just a little tweak here and there but I’ll be alright. This is one of the most important games of the season right here against Saskatchewan. They are a good team but we’re looking to come in and come out with a win.”

Williams is the CFL’s leading receiver with 1,337 yards and 10 touchdowns. Offensive lineman Justin Sorensen was limited in practice this week and has been listed as a backup centre behind David Beard on the Eskimos depth chart. Receiver Sam Giguere has been placed on the one-game injured list, fullback Pascal Lochard has been added to the 46-man roster.

READ MORE: Glenn hits 300 games, Duke returns to Eskimos practice

The following is the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Eskimos:

Offence

Quarterback: Mike Reilly

Running Back: C.J. Gable (Fullback: Calvin McCarty)

Offensive Line: Matt O’Donnell-Travis Bond-David Beard-Jacob Ruby-Colin Kelly

Receivers: Bryant Mitchell-Duke Williams-Natay Adjei-Vidal Hazelton-Kenny Stafford

Defence

Defensive Line: Kwaku Boateng-Almondo Sewell-Jake Ceresna-Alex Bazzie

Linebackers: Adam Konar-J.C. Sherritt-Chris Edwards

Defensive Backs: Mercy Maston-Aaron Grymes-Neil King-Forrest Hightower-Nick Taylor

The Eskimos beat the Riders 26-19 back on Aug. 2 in Edmonton. Since then, the Riders have won six of their last seven games and sit in second place in the Western Division with a 9-5 record.

The offence led by quarterback Zach Collaros has come to life over the last two games, scoring 34 and 30 points respectively in wins over the Montreal Alouettes and the Toronto Argonauts. Collaros is 7-3 this season as a starter, his .700 winning percentage is the second-best mark in the CFL.

The Riders carry a 4-3 record at home into this game and a 3-2 record against Western Division opponents. The Eskimos have 4-3 record against the West this season but have a 2-5 record on the road including a four-game losing streak.

READ MORE: ‘It was a gut feeling’: Edmonton Eskimos head coach on staffing change

You can hear live coverage of Monday’s game on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kick-off at Noon. The opening kick-off from Mosaic Stadium in Regina is at 2 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from former Eskimos offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.