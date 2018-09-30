Sports
September 30, 2018 12:21 am
Updated: September 30, 2018 12:28 am

Eskimos blown out by Bombers 30-3

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler (17) carries the ball into a pile up with Edmonton Eskimos Monshadrik Hunter (41), Christophe Mulumba-Tshimanga (10), Nate Behar (11), Korey Jones (45) and Blue Bomber Sukh Chungh (69), Patrick Neufeld (53), Matthias Goossen (61), Stanley Bryant (66) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday September 29, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers forced seven turnovers in a convincing 30-3 win over the Edmonton Eskimos on Saturday night.

Winnipeg (7-7) jumped into a third-place tie with Edmonton in the CFL West after winning its second in a row, on the heels of a four-game losing streak.

The Eskimos (7-7) have lost two straight and four of their last five. They also lost league-leading receiver Duke Williams to an apparent shoulder injury late in the game.

Edmonton’s attempted punt to close out its first possession was blocked and recovered by Marcus Sayles on the Eskimos’ 29-yard-line, leading to a Justin Medlock field goal for Winnipeg to open the scoring.

The Blue Bombers went up 10-0 six minutes into the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown plunge by backup quarterback Chris Streveler.

Winnipeg continued to dominate on both sides of the ball as a Taylor Loffler interception of a Mike Reilly pass led to a five-yard TD run by Andrew Harris.

Edmonton got a last-second field goal from Sean Whyte to at least get on the scoreboard at the half, trailing 17-3.

The Edmonton problems continued in the third quarter as Reilly was picked off by Kevin Fogg, who took the ball back 73 yards into the end zone.

Reilly then had a ball pop loose on the next possession and the fumble was recovered by Fogg, leading to a Medlock field goal and a 27-3 Winnipeg lead.

Reilly looked to be a little shaken up late in the game and was replaced by Danny O’Brien late in the game.

Medlock added another field goal with just over a minute left.

The Eskimos will now get set to take on the Roughriders in Saskatchewan on Thanksgiving Monday.

Global News