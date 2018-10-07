Frightening altercation on TransLink night bus captured on video

Vancouver police are investigating a frightening altercation on a TransLink bus last week that was captured on video.

It happened about 2 a.m. on Thursday, near Granville and Davie on the number 14 bus.

Sandra Aubertin was on her way home from a night out on the Granville Strip when it happened.

She says she was followed by a man, and boarded the empty bus when she began to feel nervous. The man boarded shortly afterward.

According to Aubertin, the man then appeared to be touching himself in the back of the bus, at which point the driver asked him to leave.

In the video, the man can be seen standing up at the back of the bus, pulling up his pants, and then heading for the exit.

As he passes Aubertin, he asks her if she has any money. She says no, at which point he begins to swear at her and exits the bus.

Aubertin continues to film the man through the bus window, at which point he slaps the glass, then pushes his way back onto the bus, screaming at the woman.

“You’re going to jail,” she says to him as he approaches her, continuing to swear. The man then grabs the phone and there is a struggle before the footage ends.

Aubertin says she chased the man off the bus to retrieve her phone, then went home and called police.

According to Vancouver Police, officers were called at around 3 a.m. when the incident was reported.

“Investigating officers determined that just after 2 a.m., on October 4 the complainant was on a public bus, on Granville Street near Davie Street when she was approached by the suspect who was angry with her and took offence to being filmed,” said Const. Jason Robillard in an email.

“The suspect tried to forcefully grab the complainant’s phone and assaulted her in the process. The complainant retained her phone and was not injured. The suspect left the scene and was not identified.”

Robillard said police are reviewing CCTV footage and continue to investigate.

Global News has requested comment from TransLink.