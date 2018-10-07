Canada
Rail line to Churchill one step closer to returning to operation

By Reporter  Global News

Work continues on the rail line owned by Arctic Gateway in Churchill, Man.

The town of Churchill, Man., is one step closer to getting rail service back.

On Sunday morning, Churchill Mayor Michael Spence announced all washouts between Churchill and Gillam had been repaired, calling the event “a very important milestone.”

Hi-rail trucks are expected to arrive in Churchill in the next week, and the final prep for the full restoration of service continues.

Spence also said extra repairs and safety inspections will be conducted by Transport Canada prior to getting traffic back on the line.

The Arctic Gateway Group picked up ownership of the Hudson Bay Rail line on Aug. 31, and work on the line began immediately after.

Several days ago, Arctic Gateway Group said rail service on the line may not be available until spring, and it’s unclear if Sunday’s announcement impacts the status of activity.

