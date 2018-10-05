Churchill rail line may not be operational until spring, says Arctic Gateway

Rebuilding Churchill’s rail line could take longer than the northern community expected.

Even if the repairs are finished before winter, service may not be available until spring, said Murad Al-Katib, spokesperson for Arctic Gateway.

Once the repairs are finished, testing equipment will be needed to determine the railways safety, said the company on social media.

Al-Katib said this step could take some time as the equipment comes from “the south.”

“We will complete this testing and maintenance as soon as possible following the repairs to the line, but it remains possible that this work cannot be completed prior to the onset of winter,” Al-Katib said in a Facebook post.

Crews will be seen in Churchill as the track becomes usable for service vehicles, but it won’t mean the work is done, he added.

