Crime
October 7, 2018 3:22 pm

Stabbing outside Surrey strip club leaves 2 men in hospital

By Online Journalist  Global News

Police were called to the Shakerz Show Lounge around 1:30 a.m. after an altercation between two men outside the building.

Global News
A A

Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning after an apparent bar fight left them with stab wounds.

Surrey RCMP was called to the incident outside Shakerz Show Lounge on Whalley Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after Surrey stabbing sends 17-year-old girl to hospital Saturday

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Shakers Show Lounge
shakerz show lounge
Stabbing
Surrey
Surrey police
Surrey RCMP
Surrey stabbing
surrey strip club fight
two men stabbed
two men stabbed surrey

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News