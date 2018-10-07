Stabbing outside Surrey strip club leaves 2 men in hospital

Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning after an apparent bar fight left them with stab wounds.

Surrey RCMP was called to the incident outside Shakerz Show Lounge on Whalley Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.

Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.