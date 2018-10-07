Stabbing outside Surrey strip club leaves 2 men in hospital
A A
Two men were taken to hospital Sunday morning after an apparent bar fight left them with stab wounds.
Surrey RCMP was called to the incident outside Shakerz Show Lounge on Whalley Boulevard just after 1:30 a.m.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating after Surrey stabbing sends 17-year-old girl to hospital Saturday
Both men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.