Man wanted in investigation into stolen laptops at Toronto convention centre
Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted in an investigation into stolen laptops.
Police said there have been numerous laptops reported stolen at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre since July, and the same person has been captured on security cameras in each case.
On Sunday, police released three images of the suspect in the hope that someone will be able to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5200 or Crime stoppers at 416-222-8477.
