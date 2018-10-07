8-year-old child injured after being hit by Ford F150 truck in Lethbridge

An 8-year-old child has suffered unknown injuries after being hit by a blue Ford F150 truck on Saturday.

It happened at around 5:45 p.m. Lethbridge police said they were called to a crash along Black Wolf Blvd. North in Lethbridge.

According to a news release, police said the child was injured and rushed to Calgary for further examination.

The serious collision investigation unit was called and the matter is currently under investigation.

It’s unclear what the injuries were and what led to the crash.

According to police, alcohol is not a factor.

No other details have been released.