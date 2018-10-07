Man in critical condition after early morning West End assault
A man is in hospital in critical condition after an attack in Winnipeg’s West End early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the scene at McGee Street and Ellice Avenue at 7:10 a.m.
Police are continuing their investigation throughout the day.
