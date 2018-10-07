Crime
October 7, 2018 12:00 pm

Man in critical condition after early morning West End assault

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police are investigating after a man was brutally attacked and sent to hospital in critical condition.

File / Global News
A man is in hospital in critical condition after an attack in Winnipeg’s West End early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at McGee Street and Ellice Avenue at 7:10 a.m.

Police are continuing their investigation throughout the day.

