Nova Scotia tuna fisherman dead after going overboard near Port Hood

A 68-year-old man from Arisaig, N.S., has died while tuna fishing off the coast of Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia RCMP, told Global News that the RCMP was notified of the death at 7:47 a.m.

Joyce said the man’s body was brought to land at Murphy’s Pond in Port Hood.

The man’s name has not been released and RCMP have turned the investigation over to officials with Occupational Health and Safety.