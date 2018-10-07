Canada
October 7, 2018 10:23 am

Nova Scotia tuna fisherman dead after going overboard near Port Hood

Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have turned an investigation into the death of a tuna fisherman near Port Hood over to officials with Occupational Health and Safety.

A 68-year-old man from Arisaig, N.S., has died while tuna fishing off the coast of Nova Scotia on Saturday.

Cpl. Andrew Joyce, a spokesperson with the Nova Scotia RCMP, told Global News that the RCMP was notified of the death at 7:47 a.m.

Joyce said the man’s body was brought to land at Murphy’s Pond in Port Hood.

The man’s name has not been released and RCMP have turned the investigation over to officials with Occupational Health and Safety.

