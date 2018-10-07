Nova Scotia RCMP investigate fatal ATV crash

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred on Saturday.

Police say they received a 911 call about a single ATV collision on a trail near Dean, N.S., at 6:10 a.m.

READ MORE: Man stabbed at Point Pleasant Park, woman arrested

With the assistance of the Upper Musquodoboit Volunteer Fire Department, officers responded to the call. The driver of the ATV, a 54-year-old man from Upper Musquodoboit, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mounties say their investigation revealed that at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, two men were riding a side-by-side ATV on a trail near Dean, N.S.

During a turn, the ATV overturned and the driver was pinned beneath the vehicle while the passenger was ejected from the ATV.

The passenger, a 47-year-old man from Upper Kennetcook, walked for a number of hours from the trail to a roadway, where he reported the collision to a passing motorist.

WATCH: Halifax police warn businesses in Burnside to be ‘extra vigilant’ following crime spree

Police say the passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by EHS.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.