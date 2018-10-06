Crime
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of boy in incident preceding Edmonton Amber Alert

An Amber Alert message is seen on an Edmonton road on Oct. 5, 2018. The "forcible abduction" of a 14-year-old girl in northeast Edmonton prompted police to issue an Amber Alert on Friday afternoon.

Sarah Kraus/ Global News
Detectives have charged a man with attempted armed kidnapping in an incident involving a male teen a short time before Friday’s Amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old girl.

While the Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon for the girl, who police initially said was “forcibly abducted” near 84 Street and 105 Avenue, police said Saturday the charges have been laid in relation to the suspect’s interaction with a 14-year-old male.

Jacques Sennesael, 47, was charged with:

  • kidnapping with firearm
  • possession of an offensive weapon
  • intimidation
  • use of a firearm while attempting an indictable offence
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)
  • theft under $5,000

Edmonton police said the accused drove up to a school, approached a 14-year-old male and “asked the youth about the 14-year-old female who was the subject of the Amber Alert.”

Police said he then produced a handgun and yelled at the boy to get into his vehicle, a red Nissan Maxima. The boy ran towards the school to get away, police said.

Witnesses told police the accused then approached the 14-year-old girl near the school, “and a short exchange took place where the girl’s cellphone was taken.”

“It was reported the girl hesitantly entered the accused’s vehicle, which then drove away,” police said in a statement Saturday.

Officers said the boy and witnesses then reported the incident to the school resource officer.

The girl was later found unharmed with Sennesael, who was arrested at 97 Street and 118 Avenue.

Police said Sennesael and the 14-year-old girl know each other and as of Saturday night, there was “no sufficient evidence to lay charges” in relation to her alleged abduction.

