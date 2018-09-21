North Battleford man facing charges after Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl

Saskatchewan RCMP have laid 18 charges against Johnathan Ryann Gunville, 19, in relation to an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert was issued on the evening of Sept. 16 for a six-year-old girl, who was secured in her car seat when a running SUV she was in was reportedly stolen from in front of a strip mall in North Battleford.

Police said she is autistic and has epilepsy. She also requires medication to be taken every 12 hours and missing a dose could lead to extreme medical distress or possibly death.

The Amber Alert was cancelled after the child was located safe within North Battleford at around 6:45 a.m. CT on Sept 17.

Police said hundreds of hours of surveillance footage from over 200 businesses was viewed as part of this investigation, establishing the vehicle’s movements after it was reported stolen.

As a result of this investigation, Gunville is facing 18 charges that include abduction of a person under 14, unlawful confinement, abandoning a child, and evading a police officer.

The charges encompass the Amber Alert as well as two suspected vehicle thefts on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

Gunville, of North Battleford, has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.