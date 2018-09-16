Saskatchewan RCMP issue amber alert for girl, 6, abducted outside North Battleford mall

RCMP in Saskatchewan have issued an Amber Alert for a six-year-old girl who they say was abducted outside a strip mall in North Battleford.

Police say Emma O’Keeffe is Caucasian, three-feet-six-inches tall, and weighs 44 pounds.

They say she suffers from epilepsy and autism, and is non-verbal and unable to walk.

This is an activation of the AMBER ALERT system at the request of North Battleford RCMP https://t.co/Cqn2ULsbop ^km — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 17, 2018

O’Keeffe has brown, jaw-length hair and was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve T-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, and was wearing a diaper.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX.

Cpl. Rob King said O’Keeffe was strapped in a car seat in the back seat of the SUV when it was stolen from in front of the strip mall at around 5 p.m. CT.

The Amber Alert was issued at 7:20 p.m.

Child was in backseat when SUV was stolen: RCMP

“This is a stolen SUV with a child in the back seat, not a parental abduction,” said King, who had a message for the suspect.

“Bring her back, quite simply. Bring her to the nearest detachment, contact 911 yourself, do whatever you can to get her back.”

King said the Amber Alert is being extended to Alberta and Manitoba as the SUV is believed to have a half-tank of gas.

He said the SUV was unlocked and running when it was stolen after O’Keeffe’s mother momentarily went inside a store at the mall.

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for stolen SUV after amber alert

King said the vehicle has a keyless entry system and once shut-off, it will be immobilized.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Police say they don’t know what direction the vehicle was headed.

Anyone seeing O’Keeffe or the SUV is asked to contact 911 immediately.