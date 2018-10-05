Amber Alert lifted; Edmonton police say 14-year-old girl who was ‘forcibly abducted’ is safe
An Amber Alert was lifted after Edmonton police said a 14-year-old girl who was the victim of a “forcible abduction” on Friday afternoon had been found safe.
The alert was lifted less than an hour after it was first issued at about 4 p.m.
Police said the girl was abducted in the area of 84 Street and 105 Avenue at about 3 p.m.
Police allege she was abducted by a 40-year-old white man who was last seen travelling west on 106 Avenue in a red sedan.
The girl was located in northwest Edmonton, police said.
