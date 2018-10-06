Canada
October 6, 2018 5:14 pm

Canadian Medical Association resigns from world body after accusing its chief of plagiarism

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Leonid Eidelman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 19, 2014. The Canadian Medical Association has accused the incoming president of the World Medical Association of plagiarizing his inaugural speech.

AP Photo/Dan Balilty
A A

REYKJAVIK, Iceland – The Canadian Medical Association says it has resigned from the World Medical Association, accusing the international group’s incoming president of plagiarizing his inaugural speech.

In a statement released on Saturday, the CMA says it discovered that part of Dr. Leonid Eidelman’s speech was taken from a former CMA president’s speech in 2014.

Story continues below

Current CMA president Gigi Osler says she and the Canadian delegation were at the WMA annual general assembly that took place this week in Iceland when they identified similarities in the two speeches.

READ MORE: Put Canadian seniors front and centre in federal budget, CMA says

She says they pulled their membership after their motion requesting Eidelman to resign was denied.

A spokesman for WMA wrote in an email that Eidelman was not aware his speech was plagiarized because he used speech writers.

Nigel Duncan says Eidelman apologized at the general assembly, and acknowledges that part of his speech was taken from former CMA president Dr. Chris Simpson.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Medical Association
CMA
CMA plagiarism
CMA resigns from WMA
Gigi Osler
Leonid Eidelman
Leonid Eidelman plagiarism
WMA plagiarism
World Medical Association

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News