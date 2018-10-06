Police remove squatters from Nanaimo elementary school, recommending charges

Squatters who occupied a Nanaimo elementary school on Friday have been removed from the building and arrested.

The Nanaimo RCMP said officers used a fire ladder truck to climb onto the roof of Rutherford Elementary School and arrested between 18 and 21 people.

Officers in tactical gear were also called to the school on Saturday.

Police say the squatters will likely face charges of mischief and break and enter. They added that individuals with a prior criminal record may face additional charges.

The school is vacant, after being closed down by School District 68 at the end of last school year.

The squatters, a group from the controversial Nanaimo Discontent City homeless camp, occupied the building on Friday afternoon, declaring it the “Schoolhouse Squat.”

Last month, the BC Supreme Court granted an injunction against Discontent City, giving an estimated 250-300 campers until Oct. 12 to vacate the site on the Nanaimo waterfront.

On Friday, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced 170 units of temporary housing to be built in Nanaimo by the end of the month.

Tempers flare as homeless squatters occupy Nanaimo school

The squatters have argued that the eviction order amounts to a “death sentence” for homeless campers, and that the 170 announced units are not nearly enough.

The occupation of the school developed into a tense situation at one point on Friday night, when a group of more than 100 area residents formed outside of the building to protest the squat.

Members of the Soldiers of Odin, a group alleged to have links to the far-right, also participated in the protest.

Members with the Nanaimo RCMP stayed on scene to keep the two groups apart.

