One dead following collision on eastbound 401 near West Lorne: OPP

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after a tractor trailer and a vehicle collided on Highway 401 near West Lorne.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that one person involved in the collision did not have vital signs at the scene. That individual has since succumbed to their injuries.

As of Saturday morning, the eastbound side of Highway 401 is closed at Graham Road as OPP investigators continue to survey the scene.

Police say an investigation is in its early stages and more information will be made available at a later time.