Canada
October 6, 2018 9:32 am

One dead following collision on eastbound 401 near West Lorne: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

Elgin County OPP are investigating after a collision on Highway 401 left one dead Saturday morning.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

Elgin County OPP say one person is dead after a tractor trailer and a vehicle collided on Highway 401 near West Lorne.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday around 7:30 a.m.

Police say that one person involved in the collision did not have vital signs at the scene. That individual has since succumbed to their injuries.

READ MORE: Tillsonburg man dies after head-on crash between motorcycle and SUV in Norfolk County

As of Saturday morning, the eastbound side of Highway 401 is closed at Graham Road as OPP investigators continue to survey the scene.

Police say an investigation is in its early stages and more information will be made available at a later time.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401 Crash
401 Traffic
Crash near west lorne
Graham Road
highway 401
Hwy 401
Hwy 401 closure
Hwy 401 closures
Hwy 401 crash
London
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News