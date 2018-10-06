Teen charged after threat posted on social media: OPP

Huron County OPP are warning people to think about what they post on social media after a 14-year-old boy was charged with uttering threats.

Police say they were contacted Thursday morning about a “concerning threat” posted on a popular social media platform.

Officers were then requested at a Huron County high school in order to investigate.

Shortly after the post was discovered, police say the teenage student was located at the school and taken into custody without incident.

The 14-year-old was charged with uttering threats and has been released from police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Youth Justice Court in early December.