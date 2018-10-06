Crime
October 6, 2018 8:15 am

Teen charged after threat posted on social media: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

A 14-year-old student was charged with uttering threats after police received reports of a "concerning threat" on social media.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
A A

Huron County OPP are warning people to think about what they post on social media after a 14-year-old boy was charged with uttering threats.

Police say they were contacted Thursday morning about a “concerning threat” posted on a popular social media platform.

Officers were then requested at a Huron County high school in order to investigate.

Shortly after the post was discovered, police say the teenage student was located at the school and taken into custody without incident.

READ MORE: Redrafted Nova Scotia anti-cyberbullying law comes into force

The 14-year-old was charged with uttering threats and has been released from police custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Youth Justice Court in early December.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cyberbullying
Huron County
London
London teen charged with uttering threats
Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
social media threat
teenage boy charged with uttering threats.
Uttering Threats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News