New Westminster man dead after SUV collides with semi truck in Surrey

A collision between an SUV and a semi-truck in Surrey has left one man dead.

Surrey RCMP said officers were called to Highway 15 near 32nd Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, to reports that an SUV had rear-ended the larger vehicle.

Emergency crews responded and extracted the SUV’s driver, a man in his 50’s from New Westminster.

However, the man did not survive despite their best efforts to revive him, police said.

Police said Highway 15 was closed and would remain so for “some time.”

The RCMP is also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dash cam video to contact police at 604-599-0502.