Brooks man who killed girlfriend released on day parole

A Brooks, Alta. man who killed his girlfriend two years ago has been released on day parole after serving four months behind bars.

The National Parole Board of Canada confirms Jessie Dyck was granted a six-month day parole on Sept. 27.

In May, he was sentenced to 21 months behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of Tanya Campbell-Losier.

Campbell-Losier suffered a traumatic brain injury after she and Dyck had a physical confrontation in February 2016.

Word of his day parole has ignited outrage from the victim’s family. They say none of them was notified of his release, only learning of it through an Instragram post published by Dyck.

“Graduated from con college, good to be out,” the post read.

“She got no justice,” said Lorraine Campbell, the mother of Tayna Campbell-Losier.

“Everybody dropped the ball on that little girl and that is so unfair and she’s not the only one. Our justice system needs to be changed, it needs a full re-working. There should be a mandatory sentence when you take someone’s life.”

Dyck will be living at a community residential facility and must abide by conditions that include abstaining from alcohol and not communicating with Campbell-Losier’s family.

The parole board’s decision reads in part:

“Mr. Dyck, your violent criminal actions caused the death of your common-law.

“File information indicates that you have had several problematic relationships and your domestic strife is exacerbated by substance abuse and problems managing your emotions. You can become very angry and will act impulsively.

“However, file information also indicates that you are remorseful for what you have done and are willing to attend any program/treatment options that will help you address the reasons why you committed your offense.”

The 29-year-old had applied for full parole but that request was denied because of his history of domestic strife.

The National Parole Board’s full decision can be read below:

With files from CHAT News