May 17, 2018 1:45 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 1:51 pm

Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 death of girlfriend

19-year-old Tanya Campbell-Losier died in hospital Feb. 21, 2016.

A surprise guilty plea has been made by a Southern Alberta man accused in the death of his girlfriend just over two years ago.

The week-long trial for Jessie Dyck was expected to start on Monday but was adjourned as lawyers worked on a possible resolution.

Dyck, 28, was originally charged with aggravated assault in the death of Tanya Campbell-Losier.

She was found severely injured in her Brooks home in February 2016. Campbell-Losier, 19, died in hospital two days later which led to the charge against Dyck being upgraded to manslaughter.

According to Alberta Justice, Dyck pleaded guilty to that charge on Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 21 months in jail, but was given 45 days credit for pre-trial custody, leaving 19.5 months on his sentence. Dyck will also have to serve three years of probation once his sentence is complete.

