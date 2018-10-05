Two inmates arrested after escaping while on work crew

RCMP have arrested two inmates after they stole a vehicle while outside of the facility on a work crew.

On Oct. 4 just after 2 p.m. a vehicle was reported stolen in Yorkton, Sask. The suspects were believed to be from the White Spruce Correctional Centre.

An RCMP member operating an unmarked car saw the vehicle driving dangerously and speeding on Highway 10 east of Balcarres, Sask.

The vehicle was then located by the Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP detachment. A traffic service member pursued the vehicle. The White Butte detachment assisted by closing down east bound traffic on Highway 10 and setting up a spike belt.

The vehicle slowed down and pulled over before the spike belt and the two suspects were taken into custody.

Christian Hagel, 20, of Regina and Dale Churchill, 25, of Wainwright, Alberta are both facing numerous charges from this incident.

Both will appear in a Regina courtroom on Oct. 9 to face their charges.