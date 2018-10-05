One person killed in train collision in Taber

Taber police have confirmed that one person has died after a flatbed truck and train collided in Taber on Friday.

Police and emergency services responded to reports of a collision at around 10:30 a.m.

When officials arrived, they confirmed the driver of the flatbed truck died at the scene.

The provincial medical examiner in Calgary is investigating the incident, and the name of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Police have closed Highway 36 North at Highway 3 as well as 57 Street at Highway 3 in Taber.

More information will be released once the police investigation is complete.