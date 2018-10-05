High-risk sex offender expected to live in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender who was released from federal custody Thursday and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Burton Randy Thomas, 45, was designated a long-term offender and received a total sentence of 14 years, which included pre-sentence custody of five years and six months.

Thomas has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. Police say he’s still considered a high risk to re-offend, and that women are at risk of sexual violence.

Following his release, Thomas is subject to a ten-year long term supervision order and a lifetime weapons ban.

He’s described as 6’0″, 220 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas has multiple tattoos and scars – including a seven-inch scar on his neck – and has been known to use aliases, including Thomas Randy Burton, Randy Burt Thomas, and Jake Blake Wasaho.

Anyone with information about Thomas is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, or the Winnipeg Police Service, local RCMP detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

