Police warn of high risk sex offender living in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Police are warning the public about a convicted sex offender that is living in the city.

36-year-old Michael James Fells was released from federal custody on Saturday.

Police describe him as an untreated sex offender and is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual or sexually violent manner against all females, including children.

Fells is subject to a ten-year long term supervision order.

He is prohibited from being in the presence of any children under 18 years, unless accompanied by an adult who is aware of his criminal record, and approved by his parole supervisor.

Fells also cannot attend public parks or swimming areas where children under 16 can reasonably be expected, daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds and community centres.

He is the subject of a lifetime weapons ban and is not allowed to present himself as having training or a degree in massage therapy or reflexology.